Pocatello to hold town hall about library - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — At a town hall meeting, you will be able to speak about Marshall Public Library, as well as “other Pocatello City government-related topics.”

The meeting is Tuesday, March 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The public will have to sign in at the beginning of the meeting to be recognized, and then the speaker will be given two minutes to address the public and the City Council.

“The purpose of this meeting is to talk about library policies. What is discussed during the meeting is up to the people and what they want to talk about,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

The public could bring several different concerns to the City Council.

Recently, the library became the setting of a controversy when members of Christian churches and MassResistance, an anti-LGBT, pro-traditional family advocacy group, occupied Reading Time with the Queens. Speakers may choose to address this, but recently the event has been moved to a new location.

MassResistance also made a post Tuesday on its website with claims that the Marshall Public Library contains “pornographic books available to children.” People may end up choosing to speak about that subject as well.

A separate group in attendance will be P.A.G.E., Pocatellans for Accountable Government, a group that held a silent protest at a recent City Council meeting to restore the public comment section of its meetings. “Items from the audience” has not appeared on a City Council meeting agenda since Jan. 5.

The City Council is not allowed to take any official actions on any matters brought forward at this Town Hall, but city officials can listen and take note to help determine any future action they take.

Irby said the city used to hold town hall meetings quarterly but due to lack of participants, started only to hold them when a topic of discussion arose.

Mayor Brian Blad said he would like to hold a town hall meeting every four months.