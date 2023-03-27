 Police discover guns, $175K of marijuana after being called to local motel - East Idaho News
Police discover guns, $175K of marijuana after being called to local motel

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

About 35 pounds of marijuana were discovered. Rigby Police Department

The following is a press release from Rigby Police.

RIGBY — On March 24, the Rigby Police Department was dispatched to Motel 6, 425 Farnsworth Way, to investigate a report of a strong odor of marijuana coming from an occupied room.

Officers made contact with the occupants of the room: James E. Baker from Eugene, Ore., and Stephanie E. Babb-Hackett from Eugene, Ore.

Officers later obtained a search warrant for the room and a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to Babb-Hackett.

A K9 and Deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted. The K9 did a free air search of the Chevrolet Tahoe, alerting to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Approximately 35 pounds of marijuana were located inside the motel room and inside the Chevrolet Tahoe (estimated street value of $175,000), along with 21 grams of meth, $816 cash and five firearms.

IMG 1072 scaled e1679951021317Five firearms were also found. | Rigby Police Department

Baker was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in marijuana
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Unlawful possession of paraphernalia
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm

Babb-Hackett was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in marijuana
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine
  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance – oxycodone
  • Unlawful possession of paraphernalia

Rigby Police Department was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

