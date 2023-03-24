Search on for inmate seeking medical treatment who never returned to jail - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 21, the Custer County judicial system granted Steven Pierson, 40, a medical furlough to receive medical treatment at Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.

At 9:30 p.m., Pierson was expected back at the Custer County Jail but he did not return as ordered.

Pierson is anticipated to be on his way to a family member’s place in eastern Washington, via I-90, a friend’s residency in Hamilton, Montana via the same route, or another family member’s residency in Missouri via I-15 to I-70.

Pierson is currently confined on misdemeanor, non-violent charges but may be in possession of a firearm, allegedly a sidearm.

He is approximately 6’3”, approximately 240 lbs., with brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last known to be wearing grey sweatpants and a white tee shirt.

If there is any information on the current whereabouts of Pierson, or he is located, the public is advised not to approach him but contact their local law enforcement agency or the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 879-2232.