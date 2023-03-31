Taco H is serving authentic Mexican al pastor, quesabirria, and more - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – If you’re craving warm Mexican beaches and tasty food during this never-ending Idaho winter, but don’t want to blow your budget on vacation yet, Taco H is the closest thing to authentic Mexican food in town.

Diego and Bernice Meraz run the food truck. Taco H offers dishes with an authentic Mexican flavor and cooking style, like the al pastor, which is cooked on a vertical rotisserie-like kitchen tool, giving every inch of the meat an abundance of flavor, moisture and tenderness.

Al Pastor at Taco H | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

One of their most popular dishes, the quesabirria, is a Mexican delicacy that will have you wishing you would’ve ordered more.

“It’s a 6-inch tortilla, melted mozzarella, finished off with slow-cooked beef, cilantro, and onion,” says Diego. “It comes with the broth so you can dip and eat. The broth is made of the juice we cook the meat in.”

Quesabirria tacos at Taco H | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The next dish is their personal specialty, as described before, the al pastor tacos. When we tell you this beef is tender, we mean it. It falls apart in your mouth, and it is bursting with flavor.

As Deigo puts it, the pineapple on top is the “icing on the cake.”

Al Pastor tacos at Taco H | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“This is our specialty. It’s spicy pork cooked on the rotisserie spin, kind of like shwarma. The toppings are cilantro, onions, and pineapple,” says Diego. “A lot of people are surprised when they see pineapple on a taco, but we wouldn’t change it.”

For the die-hard Idahoans, the loaded fries will be right up your alley.

A huge plate of straight-cut french fries topped with melted cheese, your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and lime will send any potato-lover directly to food heaven.

The loaded fries at Taco H. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“It’s a huge plate, one of our biggest servings for sure,” says Diego.

If you’re craving authentic Mexican, be sure to stop by and visit Taco-H. They are currently located on South 25th Street in front of Best Buy.

They are open Tuesday to Thursday from 11 to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don’t forget to check them out on Facebook here.