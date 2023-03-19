Twin Falls man dies after jumping out of moving vehicle near Boise - East Idaho News

BOISE – A Twin Falls man was killed in a traffic accident near Boise Sunday morning.

It happened on Interstate 84 near mile post 56 east of Boise around 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

A 23-year-old woman from Twin Falls, whose name was not released, was traveling with a 25-year-old man in a Ford Explorer. They were headed east, and the man jumped out of the moving vehicle, ISP reports.

ISP did not provide any other details about the situation, but they are calling it a “suspicious death.” An investigation is underway.

Traffic was blocked for about two hours while emergency crews responded.