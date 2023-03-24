University of Idaho reports student’s death - East Idaho News

MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The University of Idaho announced Thursday that a third-year student died.

Boise resident and journalism student Caden Young died, according to a memo sent out by Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Blaine Eckles. The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that Young wasn’t in Moscow and was out of town on spring break.

Young was a member and former president of the Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity, the memo said. He also wrote for the University of Idaho’s student newspaper, The Argonaut, in 2021 and was “pursuing his interest in reporting on human rights and geopolitical issues,” according to a Facebook post from the journalism college.

It’s unclear when or how Young died.

“This has understandably been a difficult year for the Vandal Family, with the loss of several students since the start of the academic year last August,” Eckles said. “Please make sure to take care of yourself and others. As a community, we collectively mourn Caden’s death and share our deepest condolences with his family and friends who are most impacted by his passing.”

In November, four University of Idaho students — Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves — were stabbed to death in an off-campus apartment. A 28-year-old former Washington State University graduate student is accused of killing them and is being held at the Latah County Jail.

University of Idaho students who need assistance following Young’s death are asked to contact the university’s Counseling and Testing Center at 208-885-6716.