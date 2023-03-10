We bought 40 items from Temu, the new online superstore with the #1 app. Here’s what the products were like.

IDAHO FALLS — A new online shopping platform has quickly become the most downloaded app in the United States, surpassing Amazon and Walmart.

Temu, a Boston-based online retailer that shares the same owner as Chinese social commerce giant Pinduoduo, is a superstore that sells virtually everything – from home goods to apparel to electronics – at bargain prices.

Some examples: a woman’s swimsuit on Temu costs just $6.50, a pair of wireless earphones is priced at $8.50 and you can get an eyebrow trimmer for 90 cents.

Free shipping is offered with a customer’s first three orders and is often included on sales or promos. If a package does not arrive on time, Temu gives customers a $5 credit. Free gifts, coupon codes and steep discounts are often offered across the site.

Many customers have wondered if the business is too good to be true and if the items sold on Temu are quality products.

EastIdahoNews.com decided to put the site to the test. We purchased a variety of random items and the packages arrived this week. Check out the video in the player above to see the results of our experiment.

Watch our entire video on the items we purchased below: