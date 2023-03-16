Woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A car crash in Rigby resulted in the death of a Colorado woman and sent a local woman to the hospital.

Idaho State police are currently investigating a crash that occurred just after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 3900 East and County Line Road in Jefferson County.

According to a news release from ISP, a 51-year-old woman from Rigby was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot westbound on County Line Road, and a 46-year-old woman from Fort Collins, Colorado, was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna northbound on 3900 East.

The driver of the Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Honda.

The driver of the Toyota was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, and succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The intersection was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

ISP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire Department, and the Central Fire Department.

Officials are currently working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on notification to next of kin. The identities of those involved have not been released.