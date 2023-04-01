Blackfoot woman get consecutive probations in two counties for fraud, drug charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to fraud by possession of a stolen credit card has been sentenced to probation.

Cheyenne Dawn Bruce, 26, entered a guilty plea to the felony fraud charge after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. In exchange, the prosecutor dismissed a felony charge of grand theft.

She was sentenced to four years probation after District Judge Robert Naftz suspended a prison sentence of two to five years, court records show.

RELATED | Blackfoot woman facing multiple felonies after allegedly using a stolen credit card

Bruce was arrested in February following a months-long investigation into fraudulent charges made in June. During the investigation, detectives obtained video from at least one grocery store showing Bruce making a purchase using a stolen card.

Along with the probation, which carries a 120-day discretionary jail sentence, Bruce has been ordered to pay $1,773.10 in fees and fines. She was given 17 days credit for time served toward the suspended prison sentence.

The probation in Bannock County will run consecutively with a four-year probation she received in Bingham County for possession of a controlled substance.

In that case, District Judge Darren Simpson also suspended a prison sentence of two to five years while ordering Bruce to pay $2,402 in fees and fines.

Combined, Bruce will serve eight years of felony probation with a violation potentially landing her in prison for a minimum of four years.