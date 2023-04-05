Coroner identifies man killed in I-15 crash near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The name of a 23-year-old man killed in a crash in Bonneville County has been released.

Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified him as Blake Robert Ockerman. Investigators say his family is from Roberts.

Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com Ockerman was a front-seat passenger, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 15 at milepost 124, north of Idaho Falls.

ISP said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 41-year-old man from Terreton had activated hazard lights and was pulling into the right-hand emergency lane.

A 2005 Chevrolet Aveo driven by a 45-year-old woman from Roberts was traveling northbound on I-15 behind the semi. She steered to the left, went off the left shoulder, overcorrected back onto the highway, and overturned, a news release from ISP said.

The two passengers in the Aveo, Ockerman and a 19-year-old woman, were ejected. Ockerman died from his injuries at the scene. The driver and the passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Aveo was wearing a seatbelt; neither of the passengers was wearing a seatbelt, ISP said.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted Idaho State Police. The road was blocked for about three hours.