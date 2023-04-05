Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in I-15 crash - East Idaho News

UPDATE

A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 124, north of Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police report a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 41-year-old male from Terreton had activated hazard lights and was pulling into the right-hand emergency lane.

A 2005 Chevrolet Aveo driven by a 45-year-old female from Roberts was traveling northbound on I-15 behind the semi. The female steered to the left, went off the left shoulder, overcorrected back onto the highway, and overturned.

Two passengers in the Aveo, a 23-year male and a 19-year-old female were ejected. The male passenger succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The female driver and the female passenger were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver of the Aveo was wearing a seatbelt; neither of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Troopers are on the scene of a crash that is currently blocking lanes on Interstate 15.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash scene before 3 p.m. Tuesday on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 124, just north of Idaho Falls. 511 Idaho has posted the closure online.

“It’s blocking both northbound lanes, so we are diverting traffic at the 20 junction,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information becomes available.