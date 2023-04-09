'He lived and breathed rodeo grounds.' Family and community remember well-known rodeo director - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A well-known city rodeo director that served his community for over 50 years passed away earlier this week and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Don Steve Cook, or “Steve” of Rigby, 87, died on Monday at his home due to health problems. He served as the Jefferson County Park and Rodeo director for 52 years and retired at the end of 2021 when his health began to decline, his obituary said.

“If his health wouldn’t have declined, he would have still been there,” said Kathy Anderson, Cook’s daughter.

She said he took pride in what he did. It was evident in the city of Rigby.

“Anything involving the rodeo where there was any event, he was there. Period. He was always there. From the time he opened the gates, to the time they shut the lights off. He was the first to come and the last to leave,” said David Swager, Rigby city clerk, and treasurer.

Swager worked with Cook for 12 years. He said Cook was hardworking and his heart and soul were in the rodeo and fair.

“He lived and breathed rodeo grounds. The rodeo itself is named after Steve Cook,” he added.

Courtesy Don Cook

EastIdahoNews.com interviewed Cook last year in February, where he shared his passion for being the city’s rodeo director. Cook said the dedication of those around him is what motivated him to stay with it for more than half a century. He shared stories which you can read by clicking here.

“Not only was he involved in the rodeo grounds, but also the fairgrounds,” said Carl Anderson, who has known Cook since the 1970s.

Cook served as the fair board president and was involved with the Rigby Stampede and Jefferson County Fair. Anderson served with Cook on the board.

“He loved kids. Everything he did was to help them grow, and that’s the mentality we keep down there. All of the fair board members are for the kids. We want to see these kids improve,” Anderson said.

According to his obituary, Cook was born in Idaho Falls and graduated from Rigby High School.

He joined the U.S. Army after high school and served three years with the military police in South Korea. He later served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the western Canada.

Courtesy Don Cook

He married VaLeta Cunningham, had four kids and settled in Rigby. He worked a short time for Wonder Bread as a delivery driver, followed by the Railway Express for 13 years. He then worked for Utah Power and Light for many years.

He loved horses and was a member of the Jefferson County Posse and The National Cutter Racing Association.

In a life sketch sent to EastIdahoNews.com from Cook’s son Don and daughter Kathy, it read, “As kids, we loved the summers at the Palisades camp … Dad would bring the horses. We would ride up to the Palisade Lakes and along the creek.”

“I think I can speak for the boys. We are going to miss his advice and his example. But for the most part, we are going to miss talking about our trips to Palisades and horse racing. We became very close,” said Don Cook.

Others will miss him, too. On Facebook, people have shared memories of him, saying, “Steve was always kind to us and always asked about our family. He gave many years to the county and city. He will be missed,” and “I’m really sad to see this … Steve gave me quite the opportunity as a young gal with a young and talented horse.”

Cook has been an example to many people and has left an impact on the community that won’t be forgotten.

“My dad, throughout his life, served his country in the Army, he served his God, he served his family and he served his community,” Don said.