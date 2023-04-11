Juvenile mountain lion caught in residential chicken coop in Hailey - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

HAILEY – A juvenile mountain lion was caught in the Woodside subdivision in Hailey after it got into a chicken coop, late in the evening on April 7. That evening, Blaine County Dispatch received a call from a Hailey resident saying they heard a disturbance in their chicken coop. The homeowner investigated, and when finding what they suspected as a mountain lion in with their chickens, immediately closed the door to the enclosure, trapping the mountain lion in the coop.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the home late Friday night and found that there was indeed a juvenile mountain lion locked inside the chicken coop.

Fish and Game attempted to immediately reach out to find an accredited zoo facility that could take the lion, but due to the late hour, no facilities could be found. At that time, the decision was made to euthanize the mountain lion.

Residents are reminded to securely close all doors to barns, backyard sheds and structures like chicken coops so that mountain lions cannot gain access to these spaces.

The area where this incident occurred is in very close proximity to Alturas Elementary School.

Over the past several weeks, Fish and Game has continued to receive reports about mountain lions living in populated Hailey neighborhoods. The reports are all in areas of dense residential development well within the city limits of Hailey.

Personal and pet safety around mountain lions

Wildlife managers agree that if a person is in close proximity to a lion, meaning they see it, they should:

NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as potential prey.

NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high-pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.

SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.

When walking or hiking, safety equipment to carry could include a cannister of bear spray, a noise device like an air-horn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.

If you are attacked, fight back!

Residents should check around their homes or apartments for areas where a lion could find a place to hide or daybed around their homes or apartments. Areas under decks should be blocked so that lions cannot access the space for a day bed.

The Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities coalition has developed a website residents can use to learn more about how to safely live in proximity to wildlife.

Residents should immediately report any wildlife incident or attack to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 during business hours, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, or to your local law enforcement agency. Mountain lion sightings and encounters should be reported to Fish and Game during regular business hours by calling the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.