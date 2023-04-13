Kid actors Ava Louise Murchison and Mason Blomberg, stars of new 'Jane' series, answer 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Today I’m talking with two kids who star in the new Apple TV+ series “Jane.” Ava Louise Murchison and Mason Blomberg have both been acting for a few years and in the new show, Ava Louise, who plays Jane, is on a quest to save endangered animals with her best friend David, played by Mason.

I have a chance to watch the series with my family and it’s a lot of fun!

I spoke with Ava Louise and Mason on Zoom. Here’s what I asked them:

Mason and Ava Louise, what was your favorite “Jane” episode to film?

Mason, how did you get your start in acting?

Ava Louise, did you guys film with real animals for “Jane” and what was your favorite animal?

Mason and Ava Louise, what did you guys learn filming this series?

Ava Louise, do you have a dream role you’d like to play?

Mason, if you could work with any actor, who would you choose?

Mason and Ava Louise, what is the hardest part about working in show business?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Mason and Ava Louise, I live in Idaho and we are known for our potatoes. Have you ever been here and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

Mason, in “Jane,” it looks like you got to film in a lot of cool locations — even in the water! What was your favorite place to visit?

Ava Louise, you get to Facetime a lot of cool people at the end of each episode. Did you have a favorite person?

You can watch my entire interview with Ava Louise and Mason in the video player above. Learn more about “Jane” here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.