Local legislators to speak to eastern Idahoans during two political events - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Now that this year’s legislative session is over, eastern Idaho voters can recap the political season’s events at two legislative reviews.

The first is in Idaho Falls, and the second is in Blackfoot.

Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls voters are invited to the Legislative Recap Luncheon, sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. According to a news release from the chamber, several area legislators will be in attendance, including the following:

District 32: Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Wendy Horman

Sen. Kevin Cook, Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, Rep. Wendy Horman District 33: Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, Rep. Marco Erickson

Sen. Dave Lent, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, Rep. Marco Erickson District 35: Rep. Kevin Andrus, Rep. Josh Wheeler

The Recap Luncheon will be held at The Westbank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway, Idaho Falls.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 14, with a discussion with the lawmakers to follow.

There is a $25 fee for Chamber members; non-Chamber members will be charged $30. Those interested in attending may register here.

Blackfoot

In Blackfoot, residents are invited to listen to and ask questions of Bingham/Butte County representatives. Rep. Julianne Young (District 31), Rep. David Cannon (District 31), and Sen. Julie VanOrden (District 20) will be at the 2023 Idaho Legislative Review.

The free event will be held at the Snake River Junior High Auditorium, 918 West Hwy 39, Blackfoot, on Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m.

Area residents are encouraged to “get involved and come show your support,” according to a news release.