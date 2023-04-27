Man arrested after standoff with police in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A man is in custody after a two-hour standoff with police in Chubbuck on Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff began around 3:15 when members of the Chubbuck Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police responded to the 400 block of Chickadee Drive for a possible no-contact order violation, according to a police news release.

It was reported to police a man inside a home might have been armed with a handgun.

When officers got to the home, they learned a man and a woman were inside; however, they were not responding to attempts to contact them. There was also information about an infant possibly being inside.

Throughout the incident, police say they observed both people in the home, and no one appeared to be injured, and there was no ongoing verbal or physical disturbance inside.

Courtesy Samuel Ferrell

Around 5 p.m., the woman left the home unharmed and verified the infant was not inside, according to the release. However, the man was still inside the home. Around 5:20, officers made contact with the man over the phone, and he came outside.

He was identified as 31-year-old Coleton Murphy and taken into custody without incident on a no-contact order violation. The release says more charges are pending.

Murphy has previously been in the news for allegedly attempting to strangle a woman and intimidate a witness. Read more about the previous charge here.

RELATED | Chubbuck man faces multiple charges after fight, phone calls from jail

During the incident, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 diverted school buses from the neighborhood.

The Chubbuck Fire Department, Bannock County Ambulance and Pocatello Fire Department also assisted with the situation.