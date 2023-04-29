Multiple people hospitalized in rollover collision involving ambulance - East Idaho News

INKOM — A local woman and two passengers, along with two people in an ambulance, were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after colliding with each other near Inkom.

The crash happened at 12:47 p.m. on Interstate 15 at milepost 55, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 34-year-old American Falls woman, whose name was not released, was traveling south in a 2022 Kia Telluride with two kids. An 18-year-old Aberdeen man driving a 2021 Ford Transit private ambulance “caused a collision” with the Kia after pulling into the southbound lane without turning its lights or siren on.

The ambulance, which was reportedly hauling a 68-year-old patient from Chubbuck, rolled.

No one was killed and the victims had minor injuries, according to Lt. Marvin Crain. An ambulance arrived to take the people in the private ambulance to a nearby hospital. A private vehicle took those in the Kia to the hospital.

Everyone in the Kia was wearing a seatbelt, according to ISP.

The crash remains under investigation.