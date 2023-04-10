Power outages planned Monday, significant traffic delays to start Tuesday at intersection in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — As part of a construction project in Idaho Falls that will last until fall, there will be planned power outages Monday.

The power outages are part of the 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue intersection construction project. Power will be out at the following locations near the intersection at the following times:

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Papa Murphy’s and Don Aslett’s Cleaning Center

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Black Bear Diner

3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chevron Gas and Convenience Store

Then, starting on Tuesday, there will be significant traffic impacts at the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street.

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes until the project is completed in the fall.

The intersection will be widened to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and accommodate forecasted population growth, a news release from the city said. When completed, it will look and operate like the intersection at Hitt Road and Sunnyside Road.

While the construction is happening in the intersection, traffic on 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers traveling northbound on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured left on Sunnyside Road and proceed north on Holmes Avenue. Drivers traveling southbound on Woodruff Avenue will be detoured right on 1st Street and proceed south on Holmes Avenue, the release said.

Access will remain open for residential traffic and area businesses during regular business hours.

Periodic nighttime lane closures of 17th Street, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., will happen throughout the duration of the project.

There will be a meeting every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the intersection with workers from Idaho Falls Public Works and contractors to discuss the project. Property owners impacted by the project are invited to attend.

“Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone,” the release said.