Train derailment in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A Union Pacific train derailed in American Falls on Saturday night.

Power County Sheriff’s officials tell EastIdahoNews.com the derailment happened at about 10:30 p.m. near Pacific Road and Fort Hall Avenue/Marina Road.

A total of five train cars derailed, and it does not appear that any cargo spilled.

Marina Road is currently closed, while Union Pacific crews work to get the trains back on the track.

The cause of the derailment is unclear. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to Union Pacific for comment about the derailment.

No injuries were reported.