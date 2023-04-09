Weather delays Idaho Falls Zoo's 2023 opening day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Opening day of the Idaho Falls Zoo will now be on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 a.m.

“We all know what a challenging winter we’ve had,” Zoo Director David Pennock said. “The continued cold temperatures and delayed snowmelt have prohibited us from completing our necessary spring reopening process.”

The Idaho Falls Zoo will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays. During the 2023 season, education programs and special events will all be in full swing. The zoo will announce specific dates for the events throughout the season.

Summer education program registration opened last week so sign up your young ones soon, as camps always fill up. Registration is available here.

With an average of 143,000 visitors annually, the Idaho Falls Zoo marks a top destination for locals and visitors. More than 330 individual animals representing 130 species from all around the globe call the zoo home, and it was the first zoo in Idaho accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo also participates in 44 Species’ Survival Plans that impact conservation efforts worldwide.

Some of the less cold-hardy animals, such as tropical birds and reptiles, will remain out of public view in their winter habitats until the temperatures consistently stay above 50 degrees at night. This is necessary for the animal’s safety, health and well-being.

To learn more about all the zoo has to offer this season, visit idahofallszoo.org.

Those with questions can reach out to the zoo’s information line and staff directory at (208) 612-8552.

The zoo also encourages everyone to stay informed on all the fun at the zoo by following the Idaho Falls Zoo on social media and subscribing to zoo notices under Notify Me on the city’s website. Other updates will also be posted frequently on the city’s website.