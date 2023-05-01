Armed man allegedy chases people through Salmon, demands children find missing cats - East Idaho News

SALMON — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening two victims with a gun and demanding children find his missing cats.

Bodhi Thompson, 21, was charged with two felonies for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office last week, a deputy responded to a report of victims being chased around the city of Salmon by Thompson in a gold sedan with a gun.

The deputy investigating the case was told that Thompson had pointed a firearm at the two victims before chasing them with his vehicle. Thompson was at the home of one of them and went inside with a gun and demanded that the children in the house go and look for his missing cats, court documents said.

Law enforcement talked to the two victims and found they appeared to be “very scared.” One of the victims appears to be under the age of 18, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the victims said he was going to Thompson’s home to help look for some missing cats that belonged to Thompson. On the way there, Thompson pulled up alongside the victim in a vehicle and pointed a firearm at him, then told the victim to tell him about a theft.

At that point, the victim said he was scared and started to drive around the city while Thompson chased after him.

The other victim was with the first one and told the same story, court documents said. Neither was hurt.

A deputy talked with Thompson, and he said his house had been “robbed,” and his cats were missing.

The deputy asked Thompson if the cats were stolen, and he said they were not. The deputy asked what had been stolen from him, and Thompson did not want to answer, according to documents. He said he was not worried about the stolen property — he just wanted his cats.

In court documents, Thompson admitted pointing a gun at the two victims. He additionally admitted to having threatened them.

The firearm was located and was identified as a semi-automatic shotgun.

The deputy looked at the vehicle Thompson had been allegedly chasing the victims with. The deputy recognized the smell of marijuana coming from inside.

The vehicle was searched, and live shotgun ammunition was found. A glass pipe with burned residue was found in the trunk, along with six glass containers filled with a leafy green substance. The containers were sealed but plainly marked as being marijuana products, deputies said.

Thompson’s bond was set to $50,000. He has since posted it. A no-contact order was issued between him and the two victims.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 8 at 1:15 p.m. at the Lemhi County Courthouse.