Authorities report two minor injuries after firework thrown into prom - East Idaho News

AMMON – Two students received minor injuries after a firework was thrown into a prom event over the weekend.

Students from Madison High School in Rexburg had prom Saturday night at the Brickyard Event Center in Ammon.

Madison School District 321 posted on Facebook that a firework was thrown into the “patio area” of the venue. There were two students with minor abrasions, and no other injuries were reported.

According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is under investigation. Lovell said a Rexburg police officer at the prom had reported it just after 11 p.m.

Lovell said it’s believed that whoever was involved was outside the venue. He added there was no ambulance response, and nobody was transported to the hospital. Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen told EastIdahoNews.com they are assisting in the investigation.

“The safety of our students is our number one priority. We want to thank our administrators and local law enforcement for their efforts to keep students safe,” the school district posted.