DAY 19 | LIVE UPDATES: Lori Daybell's hair was stuck on a piece of duct tape with JJ's body, DNA expert says - East Idaho News

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

10:10 a.m. Wright requested that Ballance provide all data he retrieved from September 2019. Ballance later gave Wright everything from October too. We are about to see a Powerpoint presentation about what was obtained.

10:09 a.m. Wright says other FBI agents were brought in to assist with the case including Agent Nick Ballance, who testified earlier in the trial. “When the records would come in from various phones that we requested from the carriers, they would go to him for analysis and he was feeding information to us to give us potential avenues of investigation.”

10:07 a.m. The recording device belonged to the Rexburg Police Department and they have copies of the conversations.

10:05 a.m. Blake asks Wright if he met with Ian Pawlowski. He says yes, he spoke with Ian at the Rexburg Police Department on Dec. 5, 2019. After the conversation, Wright says his concern for the childrens’ safety increased. “He was asked to consensually record conversations he was a party to,” Wright says. Ian agreed and recorded some conversations he had with Melani P., his wife, and Lori, Alex and Chad.

10:04 a.m. “Fairly early on, we determined JJ’s sibling Tylee Ryan could not be located,” Wright says. Wright details two police departments in Arizona, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Rexburg Police Department were all involved in the investigation. Fremont was probing the death of Tammy Daybell and Chandler Police were looking into the death of Charles Vallow. Gilbert Police were looking into the shooting of Brandon Boudreaux.

10:03 a.m. Initially police were only aware that JJ was missing. The FBI began an investigation and Wright was the case manager.

10:01 a.m. Wright began investigating JJ Vallow on Nov. 27, 2019. He was contacted by Rexburg Police and under the federal kidnapping act, the FBI was able to get involved because the missing child was under 12.

10 a.m. In 2018, Wright was transferred to the Salt Lake City field office and assigned to the resident agency in Pocatello. He was one of five special agents in Pocatello at the time.

10 a.m. Wright was the Violent Crimes Against Children coordinator in Denver from 2007-2018 and he investigated crimes involving missing, abducted and trafficked kids.

9:58 a.m. Wright worked as an FBI special agent for 24 years before becoming a contract special investigator.

9:56 a.m. Rick Wright is the next witness called by the state. Wright is a contract special investigator for the FBI. Lindsey Blake is questioning him.

9:53 a.m. Boyce is back on the bench and the jurors are being brought in.

9:34 a.m. To clarify what I reported earlier: the tape with Lori’s hair was found on the black plastic bag wrapped around JJ’s body. We know that duct tape was used on JJ’s wrists, ankles and mouth. More tape was also used on the plastic wrapped around his body.

9:28 a.m. Thomas asks Boyce for a recess after being handed a Powerpoint presentation from the state. He asks for time to review it so he can know whether to object or not. Boyce says we will take a break and return at 9:50 a.m.

9:26 a.m. Wood: “Your statistics were one is 71 billion. What exactly does that statistic mean?” Coleman: “That means if I were to stick my hand into a hat of DNA profiles, I would expect to see this profile one in 71 billion times.” Wood has no questions, Thomas has no follow-up questions.

9:24 a.m. While Thomas brought up having evidence testing to get DNA into the FBI database, Wood asks Coleman if that was needed in this case. Coleman says it was not because she was testing a piece of hair against three known profiles – not people in the FBI database.

9:22 a.m. “It had been indicated that the hair had been found on duct tape that was in the presence of decomposition fluids,” Coleman says.

9:21 a.m. Coleman says she received the hair sample in a small envelope that was sealed with evidence tape. “The sample was taken off the adhesive that it was received on and then a portion was cut and put into a test tube,” she says. “The next step is the sample went through a series of washes. Those series of washes are to wash away any foreign or touch DNA that may have been present on the air in order to isolate the DNA.” Thomas objects and says Coleman is rehashing her testimony. Boyce overrules.

9:19 a.m. Thomas is done questioning Coleman. Wood has further questions. Wood asks if the hair was tested against known profiles. Coleman says it was tested against three known profiles – Tylee, Melanie Gibb and Lori.

9:18 a.m. An allele is one of two or more versions of a DNA sequence (a single base or a segment of bases) at a given genomic location, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

9:13 a.m. A chart is shown on the screen showing 22 different DNA alleles tested on the hair. Coleman says out of the 22, 13 had no result. “That’s a lot,” Thomas says.

9:11 a.m. Thomas asks Coleman some technical questions about thresholds required for DNA samples and what she would need to perform a test. Lori is closely paying attention during cross-examination and looks back and forth between Coleman and Thomas as questions are being asked and answered.

9:05 a.m. Thomas asks what the FBI requires of Coleman for DNA to go into the national database for testing. She responds that they require 20 characteristics.

8:59 a.m. So it’s understood: Lori’s hair was stuck on a piece of duct tape with JJ’s body.

8:55 a.m. Thomas asks Coleman about her educational background and the standards Bode must follow to be an accredited agency.

8:53 a.m. Wood has no further questions. John Thomas now questioning Coleman.

8:52 a.m. “The partial DNA profile matched the DNA profile provided from Lori Vallow Daybell,” Coleman says. “The probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion.” This hair belonged to Lori.

8:50 a.m. Coleman says a portion of the hair was put into a test tube. It went through a series of washes to get rid of any extraneous DNA on the hair. “We were trying to focus on the hair.” Additional chemicals were added to the sample and it then went through heat and cool samples. “We determined how much DNA was in the sample and then made lots and lots of copies.”

8:49 a.m. Boyce says Coleman needs to testify from personal memory and she can refer to her notes but can’t read them. Coleman says in May 2022, she received three DNA profiles from Lori Vallow Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Melanie Gibb. She also received several items of evidence including a hair attached to an adhesive.

8:47 a.m. Coleman describes what a DNA profile is and what a partial DNA profile is. She says Bode Technology received information from the Rexburg Police Department about the Daybell case. She asks to refer to her notes and Boyce says that’s ok as long as the defense can review them first. John Thomas looking over Coleman’s notes.

8:45 a.m. Wood asks Coleman if controls are used in DNA testing. She says two controls are used – a positive control, which is a known DNA profile. A negative control is all of the chemicals you are using in the biological procedures but they have no DNA added to it.

8:43 a.m. Wood asks Coleman to describe DNA. “The biological material that makes each person unique and it’s found in almost every cell of your body. You get half of the DNA from your mom and half from your dad. 99% of DNA is the same among individuals but 1% is unique among individuals and that’s the DNA we are looking at.”

8:41 a.m. Coleman has processed thousands of DNA samples as an analyst and has participated 20 times in proficiency testing. Bode has been performing DNA testing since it was established in 1995.

8:40 a.m. Coleman explains her educational background and the training she’s received for her job.

8:37 a.m. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood says the next witness will be Keeley Coleman. She is a senior DNA analyst at Bode Technology in Virginia. Wood will be questioning her.

8:33 a.m. Judge Boyce has entered the courtroom and is on the bench. Jurors are being brought in.

8:25 a.m. The bailiff reminds everyone of the courtroom conduct order in place – no recording on cell phones, no photos, no food.

8:21 a.m. Lori Daybell has just entered the courtroom. She is wearing a maroon top with a black jacket and black dress pants. She is chatting and laughing with her attorneys. The prosecutors and defense attorneys are sitting at their tables. John Prior, Chad Daybell’s attorney, just walked into the courtroom, said a few things to John Thomas (one of Lori’s attorneys) and then left.

8 a.m. It’s Monday and we are back at the Ada County Courthouse for week five of Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial. We expect to have more witnesses called by prosecutors today. You can get caught up on what happened Friday here.