Latter-day Saint missionary dies following Utah scooter accident - East Idaho News

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KSL.com) — A 19-year-old missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died following a scooter accident in Clearfield on Sunday, a spokesman for the church announced Monday.

Elder Isaac Heninger and his companion were interacting with a group of juveniles who were riding an electric scooter near 750 E. 2050 South at 8:49 p.m., according to a news release from Clearfield police.

“At some point, it was decided the missionary would jump the electric scooter as it approached him in the roadway,” police said.

The missionary attempted to jump the scooter but fell and hit his head.

Medical units responded and started treating the unconscious missionary. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital – Davis, in Layton, then flown to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Police said the missionary succumbed to his traumatic head injuries early Monday.

Heninger was from Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada, and was serving in the church’s Layton Utah Mission. A statement from church spokesman Sam Penrod said Heninger began his missionary service in December 2022.

Police are still investigating the incident, but as of 3 p.m. Monday, evidence suggests it was a tragic accident.