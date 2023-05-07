Local seniors are getting scholarships from the Eastern Idaho State Fair - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair:

Blackfoot — The Eastern Idaho State Fair continues its support for outstanding high school seniors in Southeastern Idaho. In partnership with Butler Amusement, Inc., the Eastern Idaho State Fair announced the six scholarship winners who have been awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. This scholarship fund has awarded over $105,000 to deserving college-bound teens since its inception 18 years ago.

A scholarship committee had the difficult task of selecting winners from the numerous commendable applicants.

“Reviewing the outstanding scholarship applications gets more difficult each year. Our youth are amazing, and the 4-H and FFA Programs in Southeastern Idaho cultivate the best,” said EISF General Manager Brandon Bird.

The six finalists were selected based on past years’ experience in FFA or 4-H and their personal and professional goals, honors, activities, community service, and financial need.

WINNERS

Peace Belfield – Bonneville

Sheridan Brown – Oneida

Tristan Cooper – Lemhi

Kyley Fleming – Madison

Sage Morris – Bingham

Lily Wilcox – Teton

The six scholarship winners and their families were invited to attend a special dinner in their honor with the Eastern Idaho State Fair Board of Directors and staff on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

This scholarship is open to graduating seniors from the surrounding 16 counties. The EISF encourages those interested in the 2024 Scholarship to apply. Applications will be available on December 1, 2023.