Man extradited from California to Bonneville County to face lewd conduct charge involving teenager - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 43-year-old man was extradited from California to Bonneville County in order to face a felony charge after allegedly having sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl.

Shane Alan Cady has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a child under 16.

The case was filed in January 2022, and he appeared in court last week. The case was delayed due to trying to locate Cady. Investigators found he lived in multiple places, including Colorado, California and Nevada.

Court records showed a motion was filed in 2022 to expand extradition from surrounding states to nationwide.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, a 13-year-old girl told investigators in a forensic interview that Cady, who was 42 at the time, had sexual contact with her. She said she and Cady performed multiple sex acts.

The acts happened in Ammon in August 2021, court documents said.

Cady was a personal friend of the girl’s family.

A detective was present when a family member of the victim made a confrontational telephone call to Cady during the investigation in November 2021.

During the call, Cady allegedly admitted that the girl’s hand was on him inappropriately during his stay at a residence in August of that year. He also allegedly said he and the girl had slept together on the same mattress on more than one occasion.

He denied participating in any other sexual acts with her, documents said. Cady and the girl appeared to have SnapChat conversations with each other that were sexual in nature.

The detective spoke with Cady on the phone in December 2021, and during the call, Cady told the detective something inappropriate happened between him and the girl. He did not go into detail about what exactly took place; however, he denied that he had any type of sexual contact with her. He told the detective he was living in Millbrae, California, and didn’t anticipate being at the location much longer.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cady in January 2022. He was ultimately located in California and extradited to Idaho, according to a spokesman from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The charge is punishable by up to life in prison, a $50,000 fine, a $5,000 fine and restitution.

Cady is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 26 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse.

Though Cady has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.