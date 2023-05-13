Many areas too snowy or wet for recreation, says Forest Service - East Idaho News

CARIBOU NATIONAL FOREST — Even though the weather here in the valleys has warmed up and there are sure signs of spring, the Caribou-Targhee Forest Service would like to remind folks that mud, rain and snowmelt are making higher elevations inaccessible.

“Higher elevations are just beginning to get to spring conditions,” the forest service posted on its Facebook page. “Districts across the forest saw anywhere from 124 to 341 percent more snowfall than average this winter.”

Many campgrounds are still closed, like this one in Island Park. | U.S. Forest Service photo

“Overall, across the Caribou-Targhee (forest) we are experiencing above-normal snowpack conditions which result in snow-covered and wet, often muddy roads and trails,” Benjamin Swaner of the the Idaho Forest Service told EastIdahoNews.com. “We anticipate flooding and muddy conditions to continue (through) June,” he said.

That means campgrounds, roads and even your favorite hiking trail may not be open for a while. For example, the road to Mesa Falls, near Ashton, is still snow-covered and not plowed. Palisades Reservoir still has ice floating in it.

The road to the popular Mesa Falls trail is still closed. | | U.S. Forest Service photo

“We know it’s been a long, cold, snowy winter and you can’t wait to get outside and onto the trails, but please wait until they are dry,” one Facebook post from the Caribou-Targhee Forest Service said.

“It is vital that users stay off muddy roads and trails and give them ample time to dry out.” Swaner said. He noted that damaged roads and trails have to be closed for repairs, and that makes it more inconvenient for other users. Damaged trails could be closed for the entire summer.

It is easy to cause a lot of damage when the roads and trails are muddy. | U.S. Forest Service photo

The road and trail conditions, Swaner said, change “on a daily basis.” To get the latest conditions, he encourages would-be adventurers to contact their local Ranger District Office before venturing out.

“Folks can also monitor the Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook page,” Swaner said. “We are trying to keep that current as conditions evolve.”

For more information on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, visit their website.