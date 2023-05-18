Police identify second vehicle in kidnapping, may be headed to Oregon - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Idaho State Police believe the suspect may be headed to Oregon and there may be another vehicle involved. Be on the lookout for a gray 2018 Honda Civic with license plate number 019YOR.

PREVIOUS STORY

NAMPA — An amber alert has been issued for a missing toddler in Nampa.

Idaho State Police report 36-year-old Rodolfo Reyes kidnapped 2-year-old Rudy Ozaih Reyes from his home at 81 North Yale Road. Authorities don’t specify whether the two are related or when the abduction took place.

The boy was last seen at the Stinker Station at 803 12th Avenue in Nampa and reportedly got into a gray 2008 Lexus IS 200t with license plate number 2CTJ790.

The boy is believed to be in danger. He is hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 50 pounds.

The suspect is also hispanic — 5 foot 9, about 190 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans when the kidnapping occured and has several tattoos on his neck, right cheek and head.

If you see either of them or know where they might be, call 911 or the Nampa Police Department at (208) 465-2203.