Police called to report of gunshot, one person injured - East Idaho News

Mary Boyle

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls police officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot on 4th Street in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon, according to Jessica Clements, Idaho Falls Police Department’s spokesperson.

4th Street was blocked off near the intersection with Holmes Ave. while law enforcement investigated the report.

“Although the subject initially said someone else had shot them, police now believe the wound was self-inflicted,” Clements said.

Clements told EastIdahoNews.com she believed the subject’s wound was not life-threatening. They were transported to the hospital. The subject is not being charged with anything at this time.

