Rexburg high schoolers’ singing ensemble to perform at upcoming events - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Jenny Crawford of Rexburg had a few options in front of her when she wasn’t chosen for Madison High School’s small a cappella ensemble, Vocal Spectrum, ahead of her senior year of high school in 2022. She could have accepted the outcome and moved on. She could have let it turn her off to her interest in and talent for singing.

But Crawford had a better idea. She called her friend, Hannah Clark, and suggested they start their own group. Both girls loved singing and loved the idea of singing in a small ensemble. They weren’t going to let one hurdle stop them from doing what they loved.

The girls consulted the list of singers who had been called back at Vocal Spectrum auditions and for the high school’s Bel Canto chamber choir, and invited a handful of girls to join them in a new group. That’s how Una Voce was created.

Crawford and Clark are both seniors at Madison. The ensemble also features seniors Kira Hellmann, Katelyn Hellmann, and Sarah Gordon, junior Ella Morley, sophomore Maggie Anderson, and Brigham Young University-Idaho freshman Ellisi Joos.

“Una Voce” is Italian for “one voice,” and since the fall of 2022, the young women have worked hard and rehearsed many hours to achieve their harmonious blend of voices.

Una Voce will perform at this Friday’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theater in Rexburg, a free event that is held on the first Friday of every month. Una Voce will take the stage at 5 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. to give a sampling of the songs they’ve been perfecting over the last school year. They’ll alternate performance times with harpist Justine Turcotte, who will perform at 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.

Also at the Art Stroll, Rexburg Arts, which hosts the monthly event, will announce upcoming theatre productions, with information on how to audition. This will be the organization’s first season of live theatre. According to a news release from the organization, they will also hold a costume drive during the Art Stroll to collect costumes and props for the upcoming productions. More information and a schedule for the Art Stroll can be found here.

Una Voce’s Art Stroll performance will be a preview of the girls’ upcoming full concert, to be held May 22 at 7 p.m. at the Madison High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $2 apiece and can be purchased here.

Crawford’s mother, Janet, says she feels lucky to be the mom who gets to have the girls in her home regularly, as they rehearse for their upcoming shows. She says that when her daughter initially had the idea to start her own group, Janet thought it was a great idea, but wasn’t sure it would actually happen.

“I didn’t think it would really come to fruition,” Janet says. “It’s a lot of work!”

But Janet says she has been impressed by the girls’ work ethic to make Una Voce happen, and she’s happy to see them putting “a lot of effort into something so good.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by the girls’ Madison High School choir teacher, David Hinck.

“I’ve been really impressed, particularly with Jenny (Crawford) and how she’s taken the lead on it,” Hinck says. “Not only has she organized the group, she has been really proactive in figuring out, ‘How do I do a concert?’ All the logistics — to rent a venue and all that kind of stuff. It’s been really fun to see her take that and go. I’m really proud of her.”

Hinck is happy to see his students using the skills they’ve developed over the years in a way that brings them joy as they share their talents with their community.

“These are good kids,” he says. “They’re really talented and they do good work. They can be proud of the work they’re doing.”