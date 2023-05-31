Siblings ride horses through local McDonald’s drive-thru on way to school - East Idaho News

SADDLE UP — Usually kids get to school by walking, a car or a bus, but riding a horse? That’s not something you see everyday.

Two siblings had lots of eyes on them last week when they rode their horses through Rexburg on their way to Madison High School.

Porter Brown, a junior at the time, and his sister Kylie Brown, a senior at the time, told EastIdahoNews.com some students planned a “Ride an ATV to school day.” The event happened last Wednesday, which was the last day of school.

Although Porter said they have ATVs, they decided they wanted to ride their horses instead. They made countless people smile on their way to school that morning, especially when they stopped at McDonald’s and rode their horses through the drive-thru line to grab breakfast.

“We parked at McDonald’s and unloaded the horses from the trailer then went through the drive-thru,” Kylie said. “The employees loved it and (thought) it was very cool. They kept taking pictures of us.”

Kylie and Porter Brown on their horses at Madison High School. | Courtesy Brown family

The employees weren’t the only ones watching Porter, Kylie and their horses. Kylie explained that drivers sitting at stoplights were taking videos and pictures. She said one person outside tried to snap a picture of them before running inside McDonald’s to take more pictures out the window.

One woman recorded the two of them from her car and shared the video on TikTok and Facebook.

“It was awesome,” Porter mentioned. “We got a lot of reactions and even had a policeman pull over to take pictures of us.”

Once they got to school, they put the horses in the trailer their dad dropped off in the parking lot. Later on, they showed off their horses to students and teachers and rode around the school building.

“We had a fun time,” Kylie said. “I felt so popular that day.”

Porter added, “It’s something I will definitely be doing next year when I am a senior.”

Kylie Brown on her horse in front of Madison High School. | Courtesy Brown family