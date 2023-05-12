'Stamp out Hunger' is on Saturday. Here's how you can help - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The nation’s biggest food drive is this Saturday, May 13. This is the 31st year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers.

“The Stamp Out Hunger Donor Drive is a drive with a single mission — to feed the hungry in America,” the association states on its website. The need for assistance, says the association, is greater than ever.

The food drive started with a few mail carriers helping their local neighborhoods. In 1991, the NALC held a pilot drive with a small group of carriers.

“It proved so successful,” says the website, “that work began immediately on making it a nationwide effort.”

So how does it work? Simply fill any bag with non-perishable food and place the it next to your mailbox on Saturday morning. Your letter carrier (that’s your mail person) will pick the food up. If you don’t have a mailbox, leave it as close to your mail pick-up location as you can (for example, near a bank of mailboxes in an apartment building).

“Food donated in the Pocatello area will go to The Idaho Foodbank or one of their food distribution partners,” said a news release from the Idaho Foodbank.

“This kind of community engagement is a key part of our work to address food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We appreciate the hard work of the letter carriers to pick up these food donations from neighborhoods in the area.”

The most-needed items are shelf-stable. That includes whole grain pasta and cereal; low sodium canned vegetables; fruit canned in juice or extra light syrup; dry or canned beans. Pantry staples such as flour, baking soda and canola (or other cooking oils) are also needed. Easy to open items, such as canned food with pop top lids, are helpful, too.

For more information, watch the National Association of Letter Carriers’ video above.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator.