USPS looking to fill hundreds of positions and will bring job fair this week to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The United States Postal Service is looking to hire hundreds of people across the state as it deals with staffing shortages, and a job fair could help fulfill those needs.

USPS in Idaho is hosting several job fairs throughout May, and one is making its way to Idaho Falls this week. It’s scheduled at the Idaho Department of Labor on Wednesday, May 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There will be dedicated staff on hand at the Idaho Falls location to help prospective employees fill out the application form or to answer questions,” said Kim Frum, a USPS spokeswoman.

According to Frum, the need is especially urgent for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers.

EastIdahoNews.com reported back in February that many local mailboxes were empty due to the weather. There have also been staffing shortages.

There are additional job fairs across the state scheduled in May, including in locations like Twin Falls, Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell.

Job Fair information. | Courtesy USPS

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in all new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support. And we offer stability, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities,” Frum said in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

Starting pay varies depending on the job, but carriers can make between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly.

No appointment is necessary for the job fair this week. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a postal career.

Click here if you are interested in a job with USPS. Jobs are posted every other Tuesday.