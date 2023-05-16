You have to see this! Nurse anxiously watches men confront bison in Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

TOO CLOSE — It’s that time of the year again when videos of tourists approaching animals at Yellowstone National Park go viral, leaving viewers shaking their heads wondering why?

This video filmed by Heidi Irby on May 3 is the perfect example of that. Irby, an emergency nurse, watched two men walk up to a pair of bison and try to get pictures next to it.

“Are you serious?” Irby can be heard saying while the men make their way towards the massive animals.

At one point, one of the men sticks his arm out as if he wants to pet the bison.

“Dude, that thing will kill you!” Irby warns.

She said she and her husband were visiting Yellowstone for the first time to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary when they witnessed the nerve-wracking scene.

“As an ER nurse, my heart was pounding because I thought I’d have to save that man’s life after the bison retaliated,” she said.

Luckily for the men, the bison didn’t react and they walked away uninjured, but that’s not always the case.

As a reminder — because apparently even the obvious sometimes needs pointed out — park rangers ask visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large mammals such as bison.

After all, wild animals are in fact … wild.