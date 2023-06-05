Cause of structure fire in Irwin determined to be from grill used inside of garage - East Idaho News

IRWIN — A grill being used to cook inside an Irwin garage caused a structure fire over the weekend.

The Swan Valley Fire District was called to the fire on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

The home was evacuated before firefighters arrived and there were no reported injuries.

According to a Facebook post from the fire district, when firefighters arrived, the attached garage was in flames. Firefighters were able to save most of the home and belongings inside.

Swan Valley Fire District Chief Travis Crystal told EastIdahoNews.com the garage is a total loss. One bedroom inside the house was damaged.

Crystal said he met with a state fire marshal on Monday morning and determined the official cause of the fire. The Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office posted online that a malfunction of a propane grill being used inside of a garage was the cause of this fire.

“Just make sure that you don’t barbecue inside a garage. It needs to be outside where it’s well ventilated. That way, if there is any sort of leak, it can ventilate outside instead of burning your house down,” Crystal said.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Ucon Fire and Central Fire came to assist in the fire along with a fire chaplain.

