Child dies at hospital after running into road and being hit by car - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred Monday at 1:56 p.m. in the 600 Block of North Fillmore Street, in Jerome City.

A 72-year-old female of Jerome was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound on North Fillmore Street. A juvenile ran into the roadway and collided with the Jeep near North Fillmore Street and 6th Ave East. The juvenile was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt. The northbound and southbound lanes of North Fillmore Street were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.