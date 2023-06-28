Free Island Park Summer Concert Series kicks off Wednesday night - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The second annual Island Park Summer Concert Series kicks off Wednesday night on the banks of the river at Mack’s Inn.

Free concerts will be held every Wednesday through Sept 6. starting at 6:30 p.m. until dusk outside Cafe Sabor.

“You just have to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the shows,” says Cafe Sabor owner Justin Hamiton. “We’ll have some local bands and one from Boise and other places. We just want people to come and have a good time.”

The entertainment lineup includes:

June 28 – “The Nevr Brothers Band”

July 5 – “Jake & Brakes”

July 12 – “Afu Fighters”

July 19 – “Wildflower”

July 26 – “Idaho Falls Blues Project”

August 2 – “The Broken Outlaws”

August 9 – “Jason Green & Family”

August 16 – “The Family Band”

August 23 – “Spike Coggin”

August 30 – “The Nevr Brothers Band”

September 6 – “Nathan Sutton”

The series was such a success last summer that Hamilton decided to bring it back again.

“We want to add more to the community. Island Park has definitey become a summer desitation and we want to provide people with more to experience,” he says.