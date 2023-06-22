Iconic actor Henry Winkler invites Emmy to his favorite restaurant and answers 7 Questions - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m chatting with iconic actor, producer and director Henry Winkler. Henry invited me and my family to have breakfast with him at Jon & Vinny’s – one of his favorite restaurants in Los Angeles, California.

Henry rose to fame playing “Fonzie” on ‘Happy Days’ and has won three Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and two Critics Choice Awards. He has starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, written a series of children’s books and is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet!

Here’s what I asked Henry:

You have starred in many TV shows and movies over your career. How has show business changed your life?

Did you ever think “The Fonz” would be such a popular role and what did you learn playing that part in Happy Days?

When you were my age, you struggled with anxiety and dyslexia. What would you say to others going through the same thing?

Do you have a favorite role you have played during your career?

If you could star with anyone right now, who would you choose and what type of project would it be?

You have been married for 45 years. What’s the secret?

Have you ever been to Idaho and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

BONUS QUESTIONS

When you aren’t acting or working, what do you like to do in your free time?

What’s your favorite junk food?

You visited a lot of places on ‘Better Late Than Never.’ Did you have a favorite place you visited?

Can you share a piece of advice for me?

