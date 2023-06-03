Idaho Fish and Game temporarily closed two access sites in southeast Idaho - East Idaho News

Idaho Fish and Game has temporarily closed two access sites in southeast Idaho, the agency said in a news release earlier this week. The closures are effective immediately and will last until further notice.

The boat ramp at Chesterfield Reservoir and the entire Lower Portneuf River campground facility near Lava Hot Springs, owned and managed by Fish and Game, the news release said.

“The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office notified Fish and Game that it has temporarily prohibited boat use (including float tubes, canoes and other vessels) on Chesterfield Reservoir,” officials said. However, fishing from the shore and camping along the shoreline are both still permitted.

RELATED | Flash flood watch in effect for parts of eastern Idaho due to erosion of Portneuf Dam Spillway

The Lower Portneuf River Campground is has been temporarily closed for repairs and maintenance issues, the release said.

“Anglers are encouraged to visit the Idaho Fishing Planner to explore other fishing opportunities in the region,” the release said. This online tool provides information about Idaho’s waters, including stocking reports, available facilities and amenities, maps to sites, and rules and regulations.