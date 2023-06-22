Idaho GOP to address resolution calling for return of March presidential primary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Republican Party is gearing up for its summer meeting in Challis this weekend.

The two-day event is for all Republican Party Central Committee members across the state and is happening at Living Waters Ranch.

One purpose of the meeting is to discuss rules and resolutions impacting the party and voters across the state. Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon tells EastIdahoNews.com the major issue is a resolution calling for the return of the March presidential primary.

“The fact that we don’t have a presidential primary at all in this state in 2024 is alarming to us,” Moon says. “This is a big issue that has to be addressed. We cannot walk away from the meeting until it’s addressed.”

With little debate or vetting, the Idaho Legislature earlier this year overwhelmingly passed House Bill 138, which was pushed by Secretary of State Phil McGrane and Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, as a way to consolidate elections and save the state about $2.7 million every four years.

Rather than move the primary to the third Tuesday in May in conjunction with other state elections, the bill eliminates it altogether, which means Idaho voters in both parties will not be able to nominate a candidate in the presidential election.

“Our Republican secretary of state and our Republican governor put a bill through that will deny every Idahoan the right to participate in a presidential primary vote,” says Moon. “We’re going to make sure our constituents get an opportunity to weigh in on the presidential contest with either a caucus or a convention.”

Presidential primaries were held in March during the last two elections in 2020 and 2016. A caucus was held in 2012.

Moon is working with county central committees and legislative district chairs to discuss options that will be voted on by party members on Saturday.

Whatever the party decides, Moon vows it will be a fun gathering for voters and hopes to get some of the candidates to visit Idaho.

Other items on the agenda include a resolution to remove the progressive initiative mechanism from Idaho’s Constitution, a resolution regarding initiative petitions and a resolution for a vote of no confidence for representatives who voted against the override veto for HB 314.

Proposed rules on proxy voting, and other items will also be discussed.

The Idaho GOP holds two meetings a year and it was Moon’s idea to hold the summer meeting in Challis.

“We asked the region chair in Pocatello if he would like to have it there and he said no. I thought Living Waters Ranch in Challis was a great venue because it’s smack dab in the middle of the state,” Moon explains. “It’s a beautiful facility and there’s a lot of accommodations for people.”

The event is happening June 23 and 24. For a schedule of events or to learn more, click here.