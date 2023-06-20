Idaho man faces four counts of murder for killing neighboring family - East Idaho News

KELLOGG (Spokesman-Review) — A 31-year-old man faces four counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of a Kellogg family with whom he shared a duplex.

Majorjon Kaylor made his first court appearance in Shoshone County Magistrate court wearing an orange jail jumpsuit Tuesday morning.

He is accused of killing Kenneth and Kenna Guardipee and their sons, Devin R. Smith and a teenage boy who was referred to in court as A.S.

The Guardipee family lived below Kaylor and his family in a duplex at 515 W. Brown Ave.

Majorjon Kaylor is escorted across the street to jail from the Shoshone County Courthouse after his first apprerance on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in connection to the shooting on Sunday that killed four people. | Kathy Plonka, The Spokesman-Review

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the residence at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers found the family shot to death inside.

Kaylor also faces a felony burglary charge for entering the family’s home.

He responded “yes” as Shoshone County Municipal Court Judge Keisha Oxendine read out the five charges against him.

Prosecutor Benjamin Allen said Kaylor confessed to the shooting when interviewed by police.

“Admissions were ultimately made to the offenses charged,” Allen said.

A witness saw Kaylor kill at least two of the four family members, Allen said.

Allen did not describe the incident in detail but said the killings were done in a “horrific manner.”

Kaylor has a “sparse and sporadic criminal history,” with a handful of misdemeanor driving infractions. He also has one drug possession case that he pled down to a misdemeanor, Allen said.

Kaylor works at a local mine and is married, Allen said. He has lived in Shoshone County his whole life and has a non-violent criminal history, Kaylor’s public defender said, before deferring argument over his bond.

Oxendine remanded Kaylor into custody without bail. Following the hearing, a handful of deputies walked him across the street to the Shoshone County Jail.

The 31-year-old bowed his head slightly in the rain, making the word “savage” tattooed above his eyebrow visible.

Kaylor’s preliminary hearing is set for July 3 at 1:30 p.m.