Local man charged after allegedly breaking another man's jaw - East Idaho News

Pocatello — A man police say punched another man in face has been charged with multiple felonies.

Ansley Austin Godoy, 35, has been charged with aggravated battery and attempted robbery, court records show.

Pocatello police received a report of a fight around 5:15 p.m. on May 17, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A man told officers he was walking out of the Marshall Public Library when he was approached by two men. The victim was able to identify both men to police.

He said that as the men approached him, they asked about money the victim allegedly owed the other two men. The victim said he did not owe them any money, the affidavit says.

The men then demanded the victim empty his pockets. The victim told the men he did not have any money and refused to empty his pockets. The victim attempted to go back inside the library but said he was cornered by the two men.

As the men cornered him, the victim said Godoy punched him on the left side of the face. The victim fell to the ground and the two men ran to a car and drove away.

The victim was taken to Portneuf Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a fractured jaw.

Godoy was arrested and taken to Bannock County Jail for booking on May 21. He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

If he is found guilty, Godoy could face up to 30 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.