Longtime realtors in eastern Idaho join forces in business merger - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Century 21 High Desert.

IDAHO FALLS – Century 21 High Desert Realtors and Better Homes & Gardens Voigt Davis Realtors have rejoined families after 25 years.

“It is with pride and excitement that we join teams with C21 High Desert and their excellent team of professionals,” Pat Davis, Broker of Better Homes & Gardens Voigt Davis Realtors says.

Both real estate offices have been high production award winners built from a strong team of realtors and ethics-based philosophies.

Based in Idaho Falls, Better Homes & Gardens Voigt Davis was formed in 1985 with Pat Davis as the original broker. Century 21 High Desert Realtors was formed in 1996 and is currently led by Patrick Malone.

Voigt Davis brings 25 agents from their Idaho Falls and Pocatello offices. Combined with C21 High Desert’s 42 agents, the merger will grow the coverage of representation from Utah to the Montana border.

With the merger, C21 High Desert will have offices in Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Swan Valley, Rexburg and Island Park.

“I’m excited to see the two offices, who have set the standard for service and professionalism in our market, come together under one room again,” Malone says.