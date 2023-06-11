Man charged after allegedly enticing teen and raping her - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 37-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing charges after allegedly enticing a 15-year-old girl over the internet and then raping her.

Brett Victor Castro was charged with felony rape where the victim is under the age of 16 and felony enticing a child through the internet.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old victim reported on June 8 to deputies that she was sexually assaulted by Castro.

The victim told deputies she and Castro were using the Facebook Messenger app to communicate. The conversation started on June 7. Initially, the two were talking when the conversation turned into the victim wanting to buy narcotics. Castro said that he had some he could give her, but he did not want her money.

During the conversation, he reportedly asked her how old she was, and she said she was 15. Castro told her that he was 37. Castro steered the conversation toward sexual topics, court documents said. He arranged to meet and pick her up at her house.

He allegedly told the victim he would pick her up in a Red Ford Ranger. The victim said Castro gave her a THC vape and had her smoke it. He then took her to a location off Sunnyside.

The victim told deputies she believed she was impaired when they started having sex, court documents said. About 15 minutes later, the victim told Castro that she did not want to participate anymore and told him three different times, but Castro reportedly would not stop, documents said.

Eventually, Castro drove the victim back to her house. He then messaged her afterward and said, “Everything good.”

Deputies found where Castro lives and saw the Red Ford Ranger on the property. They identified Castro; he told deputies he doesn’t own the Red Ford Ranger but uses it occasionally, court documents said.

Deputies asked where his phone was, and Castro gave it to them after unlocking it. Deputies saw the screen was his Facebook Messenger app with the same profile picture that was seen on the victim’s phone.

Castro was put in handcuffs and taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. However, he declined to answer any questions and wanted a lawyer present, documents said.

According to court records, Castro has retained a Bonneville County public defender, but one has not been officially assigned yet. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the office, but was told no comment is typically given to the media in these cases.

Castro appeared in court on Friday and was given a $30,000 bond. He was also issued a no-contact order between him and the victim.

The felony rape charge is punishable by up to life in prison, a $50,000 fine and restitution.

The felony enticing a child through the internet charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $50,000 fine and restitution.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 1 p.m. at the Bonneville County courthouse.