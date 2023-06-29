Highway 91 between Shelley and Firth closed - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Downed power lines are blocking U.S. Highway 91 between Shelley and Firth.

The Idaho Transportation Department said the road is blocked from 1000 North to 1100 North (milepost 115 to milepost 116.2) and is telling motorists to follow a detour.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said the closure would last “for the next several hours” while the lines were being fixed.

We will post more details as they become available.