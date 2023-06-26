Pet of the Week: Curious about George? - East Idaho News

George is a big, sweet boy who wants to give hugs. Shelter personnel think he’s probably a German shepard/husky mix.

He can’t be around cats, but George is great with kids and other dogs!

George is super intelligent and he even knows tricks.

This loveable guy has been at the shelter too long and really wants a furever family!

Curious about George? He and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.