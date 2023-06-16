Rexburg kicks off next phase of broadband internet project - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Officials are very excited to be kicking off the next phase in the Lightbridge Community Broadband project. The goal of the project, which has already been underway for about a year, is to deliver high-speed fiber-optic internet to the roughly 40,000 people who live in Rexburg.

Fiber internet has faster internet speeds and greater bandwidth than traditional cable or DSL connections.

“We know that broadband — particularly fiber — in Rexburg is something we’ve needed for a long time,” said Todd Smith, chief information officer for the city of Rexburg.

Seth Johnson, director of economic development for the city, said the lack of broadband — and the reliable speed it offers — has actually kept businesses from moving into Rexburg.

“We see a lot of demand, a lot of need, as far as education and working from home, but also companies that are looking to come to the Rexburg market,” he said.

The city has been laying the infrastructure of Lightbridge for the past year, according to officials. This is a backbone of fiber around the Rexburg city limits. Lines will run from the outer edge of the city inward toward homes in Rexburg.

The city used federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2022 to build the infrastructure. Silver Star, too, has made an investment in the project, but declined to specify how much money was going into it. Now that the city has finished its part of the project, Silver Star Communications will take over in running internet to Rexburg residents.

“We are excited about this day,” Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said. “We are excited to have Silver Star take over in managing this network.”

Silver Star has a “super-aggressive” plan to finish the project within three years, Silver Star’s CFO Jeff England said.

Although there’s years of building ahead, residents are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

“Now is the time to express interest in and participate in this Lightbridge Network,” England said. Once this initial wave of construction ends, customers will have to pay to be added to the network. Until then, there isn’t an initiation fee to have your home added. You can express interest in being added here.

The Chamber of Commerce was in attendance for Lightbridge’s official ribbon-cutting. | Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Lightbridge is now officially open for business, with Director of Network Operations, Brock Walters (a Newdale native) cutting the ribbon and the Chamber of Commerce welcoming the business to town.

Once the network is fully operational, Rexburg residents will be able to choose from a number of internet providers. They’ll also have a range of prices and speeds to choose from, so they can tailor their experience to their needs.

Unfortunately, the network will be limited to the city of Rexburg. As the community grows and more people show interest, that could change, according to England.