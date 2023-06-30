Rigby Airport to get new taxiway - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY – The latest small community airport in Idaho to benefit from Governor Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative is the Rigby Airport. The $373,000 improvements included a new taxiway. Leading Idaho enables the Division of Aeronautics to make these worthwhile projects possible financially.

The Rigby Airport’s economic impact includes 66 jobs, $5.4M in GDP, and $11.5M in total output, according to the 2020 Idaho Economic Impact Analysis Update Report.

“It was imperative that we installed the parallel taxiway in the name of safety and constantly increasing traffic every year as the airport became appealing for a growing and vibrant aviation population,” said Rigby Airport Manager Mike Byers.

Byers added that the new taxiway was a long time coming.

“The taxiway was originally planned to be installed in 1977, but due to budget constraints, we had to shelf the project year after year. Thanks to the Idaho Division of Aeronautics, Rigby airport is now safer and able to bring sustainable growth to the city.”

The new taxiway had been identified again in the airport’s 2010 Master Plan.