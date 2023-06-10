Roadwork to begin in Blackfoot area - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

BLACKFOOT — Beginning Monday, June 12, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin work on two pavement preservation projects in the Blackfoot area on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 91. Motorists should plan for single lane closures and reduced speed limits in the work zones.

I-15 will receive a micro-surfacing treatment north of the Blackfoot rest area. Micro-surfacing improves and protects the road surface.

On U.S.-91 from Shelley to York Road, ITD will begin chip sealing. Chip sealing, also called sealcoating, maximizes the taxpayers’ investment by extending the lifespan of the pavement. A sticky slurry is sprayed on the pavement, rock chips are applied on top of the slurry for a long-lasting seal. Hot, daytime temperatures are needed to ensure a successful application. Chip sealing protects pavement from sun, oxidation, weather, water, oil and gas, and improves friction for drivers.

As work progresses, the I-15 Business Loop through Blackfoot will also be improved. All work is scheduled to be completed by mid-July.

Please check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app for the most recent information on road work.