Rollover crash causes major delays on Highway 20 - East Idaho News

UCON — Law enforcement responded to an accident involving two vehicles on the highway Friday morning.

According to Idaho 511, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. westbound on US Highway 20 at milepost 315 by Ucon and had blocked the passing lane.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain said two vehicles were involved and they were both traveling westbound. There was a broken-down vehicle on the shoulder when a small black Kia went to move over to give the broken-down vehicle some space. Crain said the driver did not see a Toyota 4Runner next to them in the passing lane. The Kia clipped the Toyota and caused the vehicle to go out of control and rollover.

No injuries were reported and nobody was transported to the hospital, Crain added.

The crash caused delays for nearly two hours as crews worked to clean it up.

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

